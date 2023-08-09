UAE weather: Heavy rains with lightning, thunder expected in the coming days

Daytime temperatures in the country will also increase

Photo: KT file

by Ajanta Paul Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 7:31 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 7:44 AM

UAE residents will experience more wet weather in the coming days after several parts of the country were lashed by storms last weekend. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts heavy rainfall in the coming days.

From Wednesday until Saturday, the Met Department forecasted the possibility of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall of different intensities. Heavy rains may be accompanied by lightning and thunder over scattered areas of the country, especially eastward, southward and extending towards some internal areas and the Al Dhafrah region.

In a statement, the NCM explained that this is due to the occurrence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). This zone is shifting southward over the country, accompanied by changes in both surface and upper-level air pressures – moving from the south to the north.

Moreover, the NCM stated that there will be a flow of moist air mass coming in from the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea towards the country. The daytime temperatures in the country will also increase.

Temperatures in the country will hover around highs of 47°C. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Mercury is set to touch 43ºC. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 48.6 °C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:30 UAE Local time.

On Wednesday, it will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

It also noted that winds are forecasted to be moderate and fresh to strong at times, especially with convective clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility. Meanwhile, wave heights will be light to moderate across the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

What is Intertropical Convergence Zone

According to a Nasa report, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), is a region encircling the Earth near the equator. Here, the trade winds of the Northern and Southern Hemispheres meet. The intense sun and warm water of the equator heats the air in the ITCZ, raising its humidity and making it buoyant. Aided by the convergence of the trade winds, the buoyant air rises. As the air rises it expands and cools, releasing the accumulated moisture in an almost perpetual series of thunderstorms.

Seasonal shifts in the location of the ITCZ drastically affects rainfall in many equatorial nations, resulting in the wet and dry seasons of the tropics rather than the cold and warm seasons of higher latitudes. Longer term changes in the ITCZ can result in severe droughts or flooding in nearby areas.

With inputs from WAM

ALSO READ: