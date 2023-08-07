UAE: Vehicle damaged due to heavy rain, hail in Sharjah? How to apply for police certificate on app

The Emirates offers condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
Sharjah residents whose vehicles sustained damages as heavy rains and high winds lashed the emirate can get an official certificate from the police.
The Sharjah Police said motorists can apply for the ‘to whom it may concern’ certificate from their app. Motorists can then submit the certificate to insurance companies.
On the Sharjah Police app, motorists need to select ‘police services’ and then ‘to whom it may concern’ option. They need to fill out details about the damages, where and when it happened, photos and ownership and insurance.
Trees and branches fell on parked vehicles in some cases as heavy rains and strong winds whipped the UAE over the past three days. Comprehensive insurance packages typically cover weather- and rain-related damages.
