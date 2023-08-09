Video: Dubai Police arrest drivers for performing dangerous stunts in the rain

The emirate recorded more than 70 per cent in hotel capacity with overnight visitors reaching 4.1 million
A number of drivers were arrested in Dubai for performing dangerous stunts during rainy weather, police said on Wednesday.
A video of the stunt, shared on social media, shows the motorists drifting their cars on a wet road which appeared to be a parking lot.
The Dubai Police were able to identify and track down the drivers, leading to their arrest. Legal action was taken against them.
Here's the clip shared by the authorities, together with photos of the vehicles involved:
These drifting stunts were carried out in a manner that posed risks to public safety, the police said.
Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic, emphasised the importance of responsible driving, especially during adverse weather conditions.
He warned that the law strictly punishes any form of driving that endangers lives or property, and these measures are in place to maintain public safety.
Brig Bin Suwaidan urged all drivers to strictly observe traffic laws, especially during unstable weather. Those who wish to do stunts or racing activities should use designated areas.
Parents are also encouraged to guide and monitor their children's behaviour on the road.
The Dubai Police have ramped up efforts to curb dangerous driving behaviours, with increased patrols and stringent enforcement.
ALSO READ:
The emirate recorded more than 70 per cent in hotel capacity with overnight visitors reaching 4.1 million
The final will be in September, with the UAE team going up against teams from Japan, USA, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, among other countries
According to a UN study, road accidents are a major cause of death for young people aged between five and 24 years old
The deceased did not have identification documents on his person when he was found
Video shows man taking cash left for someone else in an envelope
Under the new summer campaign, activities and events will be held for children in particular
After penalties are cleared, the smart service can get arrest warrants cancelled, and searches halted in coordination with Dubai Police
This is the first time the US National Institutes of Health has awarded a grant to a sole principal investigator