Video: Dubai Police arrest drivers for performing dangerous stunts in the rain

Authorities identified and tracked down the motorists after a clip of the stunts was shared on social media

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 4:33 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 5:36 PM

A number of drivers were arrested in Dubai for performing dangerous stunts during rainy weather, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the stunt, shared on social media, shows the motorists drifting their cars on a wet road which appeared to be a parking lot.

The Dubai Police were able to identify and track down the drivers, leading to their arrest. Legal action was taken against them.

Here's the clip shared by the authorities, together with photos of the vehicles involved:

These drifting stunts were carried out in a manner that posed risks to public safety, the police said.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic, emphasised the importance of responsible driving, especially during adverse weather conditions.

He warned that the law strictly punishes any form of driving that endangers lives or property, and these measures are in place to maintain public safety.

Brig Bin Suwaidan urged all drivers to strictly observe traffic laws, especially during unstable weather. Those who wish to do stunts or racing activities should use designated areas.

Parents are also encouraged to guide and monitor their children's behaviour on the road.

The Dubai Police have ramped up efforts to curb dangerous driving behaviours, with increased patrols and stringent enforcement.

