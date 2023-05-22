UAE: 10 weather-related traffic violations with fines of up to Dh2,000 and immediate vehicle confiscation

Ministry of Interior recently announced stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives during rains and adverse weather conditions

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Waterfalls, rain-fed lakes and streams gushing down mountains are among the beautiful sights the UAE witnesses when the heavens open up. The country has been under a rainy spell over the weekend, with more showers forecast for the next three days.

However, under the beauty of flooded valleys lurk dangers of water currents that can sweep vehicles and people away. To deter the so-called ‘storm chasers’ — who deliberately venture out to areas that are prone to flash floods — the UAE has now prohibited valley drives. The country’s Ministry of Interior recently announced stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives during rains and adverse weather conditions.

Based on Khaleej Times research, there are now 10 weather-related traffic violations that come with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of vehicles for two months:

>> Taking photos or videos of rain or fog while driving: Dh800 fine, four black points

Police forces have reiterated multiple times that motorists must focus only on the task at hand: Driving. They must resist the urge to click a photo or take a video no matter how beautiful the scenery is. Doing so is classified under ‘distracted driving’.

>> Driving dangerously: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation

Earlier this year, the Dubai Police seized 90 vehicles whose drivers were caught performing stunts in the rain. This was among the many instances of motorists driving dangerously during adverse weather conditions.

>> Driving with hazard lights on: Dh500 fine, four black points

Some motorists switch on their hazard lights when driving in foggy or rainy conditions. However, this causes confusion on the roads.

>> Driving in the fog without lights: Dh500 fine, 4 black points

>> Driving in the fog despite official instructions not to: Dh500 fine, 4 black points

When foul weather affects visibility, police forces ban the movement of some vehicles — typically trucks and buses.

>> Failure to follow instructions issued by a policeman: Dh400 fine, four black points

>> Fleeing when a policeman asks a motorist to stop: Dh800 fine, 12 black points

ALSO READ:

The following are the latest additions to the list of fines:

>> Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine, six black points

Many UAE residents drive to valleys to experience or film flooded valleys and dams without realising how dangerous the practice is. The new fine is expected to deter such motorists.

>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles

Some motorists drive into valleys flooded with rainwater gushing off mountains. Many have been caught in the strong currents, with vehicles getting swept away.

>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles.