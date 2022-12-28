Driving in UAE rains or foggy weather? 12 traffic violations to know that could invite fines of up to Dh2,000

Recently, the institution also imposed financial sanctions on exchange houses for violating the laws and regulations of the country
Several parts of the UAE have been experiencing moderate to heavy rains for the past couple of days, causing water pools and slippery roads. During unstable rainy conditions, drivers may experience a drop in temperatures and fog formations may bring down visibility.
The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) and police forces in various emirates have issued warnings and advisories, asking motorists to drive carefully and maintain a safe distance between vehicles. Besides the danger to one's own life, recklessly driving during rain and not complying with traffic laws may incur hefty fines as well as black points or vehicle confiscation.
Residents should also be aware of the changing speed limits in Abu Dhabi during reduced visibility due to heavy rain, fog or sandstorms. Authorities often send out notifications on motorists' phones, and the electronic display board on highways also flash the permissible speed limits in the capital.
Here's the list of traffic violations motorists must be aware of while driving in poor weather conditions:
|Traffic violations
|Fines
|Black points
|Vehicle Confiscation Period
|Driving in a way that poses danger to drivers life or lives, and safety of others
|Dh2,000
|23
|60 days
|Causing a serious accident or injuries
|Decided by court
|23
|30 days
|Taking photographs while driving
|Dh800
|4
|N/A
|Failure of light vehicle driver to stop after causing minor accident
|Dh500
|8
|7 days
|Driving with hazard lights on
|Dh500
|4
|N/A
|Driving in foggy weather without lights
|Dh500
|4
|N/A
|Driving in foggy weather in violation of concerned authorities' instructions
|Dh500
|4
|N/A
|Failure to use indicators when changing lanes
|Dh400
|N/A
|N/A
|Driving with car lights in poor condition
|Dh400
|6
|N/A
|Failure to leave safe space
|Dh400
|4
|N/A
|Driving with rear/indicator lights in poor condition
|Dh400
|2
|N/A
|Failure to follow traffic policeman instructions
|Dh400
|4
|N/A
