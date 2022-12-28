UAE

Driving in UAE rains or foggy weather? 12 traffic violations to know that could invite fines of up to Dh2,000

Failure to comply with road safety laws may also result in black points or vehicle confiscation

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 2:35 PM

Last updated: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 2:36 PM

Several parts of the UAE have been experiencing moderate to heavy rains for the past couple of days, causing water pools and slippery roads. During unstable rainy conditions, drivers may experience a drop in temperatures and fog formations may bring down visibility.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) and police forces in various emirates have issued warnings and advisories, asking motorists to drive carefully and maintain a safe distance between vehicles. Besides the danger to one's own life, recklessly driving during rain and not complying with traffic laws may incur hefty fines as well as black points or vehicle confiscation.

Residents should also be aware of the changing speed limits in Abu Dhabi during reduced visibility due to heavy rain, fog or sandstorms. Authorities often send out notifications on motorists' phones, and the electronic display board on highways also flash the permissible speed limits in the capital.

Here's the list of traffic violations motorists must be aware of while driving in poor weather conditions:

Traffic violationsFinesBlack pointsVehicle Confiscation Period
Driving in a way that poses danger to drivers life or lives, and safety of othersDh2,0002360 days
Causing a serious accident or injuriesDecided by court2330 days
Taking photographs while drivingDh8004N/A
Failure of light vehicle driver to stop after causing minor accidentDh50087 days
Driving with hazard lights onDh5004N/A
Driving in foggy weather without lightsDh5004N/A
Driving in foggy weather in violation of concerned authorities' instructionsDh5004N/A
Failure to use indicators when changing lanesDh400N/AN/A
Driving with car lights in poor conditionDh4006N/A
Failure to leave safe spaceDh4004N/A
Driving with rear/indicator lights in poor conditionDh4002N/A
Failure to follow traffic policeman instructionsDh4004N/A

