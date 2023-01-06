Flooded wadis, gushing waters: UAE residents warned to stay away from valleys

Authorities share videos highlighting the perils of venturing out during the rains

Fri 6 Jan 2023, 5:02 PM

Heavy rains in some parts of the UAE on Friday led to flooding in several wadis across the country. The National Center of Metorology (NCM) posted videos of flooded roads and water gushing down like waterfalls from mountains, especially in the country's northern parts.

However, despite several warnings from authorities advising residents to keep away from flooded areas during the rains, some motorists are still risking their lives trying to navigate flooded paths to enjoy the cooler climes.

A number of videos shared by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) show residents driving their vehicles through flooded roads where the chances of being swept away by rapidly flowing waters is very high.

Authorities such as NCM and police have already put out advisories, urging residents to stay cautious while unstable weather conditions grip the country.

They also posted videos showing the dangers of flooding in mountainous regions while urging people to be watchful and to stay away from such areas.

At the start of the year, one clip shared by Storm_centre media showed a family standing at the edge of a road in a valley. The road had partially collapsed due to heavy rains and flooding. As the family watched, part of the road gave way and was pulled into the turbulent waters below. The father was alert enough to pull his son away from the edge quickly.

The UAE's Ministry of Interior issued a weather alert today and urged residents to be cautious due to fluctuating weather conditions.

Forecasters have also predicted thunderstorms and rain, with moderate to heavy showers expected in various parts. The weather condition is expected to continue throughout the weekend.throughout

