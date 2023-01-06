India-UAE flights: Bad weather hits operations, many flights delayed

Two Dubai-bound flights were delayed early today

By ANI Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 9:50 AM

Bad weather conditions prevailing in the Northern and Central parts of India, including Delhi, on Friday, disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport with over eight flight departures delayed.

"An Air India, Melbourne-bound, flight delayed by around 2.25 hours and rescheduled to depart at 16.45 hours," New Delhi Airport's live flight information said.

A Dubai-bound Air India flight was rescheduled to 10.50am from 9.00am. Another Dubai-bound flight, operated by SpiceJet, was rescheduled to 8.29am from 7.30am.

A Jeddah-bound Air India flight was reschuled from 10.25am to 1.10pm. An Air India flight, going to Kathmandu was delayed by 1.02 hours while a Warsaw-bound flight was delayed by by 1.45 hours.

An Istanbul-bound flight rescheduled to 7.38am from 6.55am, whereas, a Dhaka-bound flight has been rescheduled from 6.30am to 7.31am.

"Phuket-bound flight [has been rescheduled] from 6.25am to 6.56 am, and Bahrain-bound flight from 5.40am to 6.53am," it added.

As per the information, a few flights arriving at Delhi's International Airport also reported delays.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Airport issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to authorities, low visibility procedures were in progress at the Delhi Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and low visibility level today.26 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

ALSO READ: