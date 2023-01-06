Unstable weather in UAE: Authority issues warning, 6 guidelines to stay safe during rains

Literary work of vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya to be presented by artists from Kerala Kalamandalam on stage
The UAE's Ministry of Interior on Friday issued an alert and urged residents to be cautious due to fluctuating weather conditions in the country.
A cold wave is expected over the weekend, and the country will experience a significant drop in temperature starting today, with temperatures dropping to 4°C. Forecasters think thunderstorms and rain will also hit parts of the country, with moderate to heavy showers expected in various parts.
In view of the unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior urged residents to be vigilant. Taking to Twitter, the authority wrote: "Due to the exposure of several areas in the country to fluctuations in weather conditions accompanied by heavy rains and winds, please take care and caution while driving the vehicle and avoid valleys and places where water flows."
The authority also issued six tips for residents on how to remain safe during inclement weather:
Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. There may be rainfall of different intensities especially over the coastal, northern, and eastern areas, along with a decrease in temperatures.
According to the MET department, Saturday will be cloudy with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas, especially coastal, northern, and eastern areas. The highs will be 24 degrees C with lows of 18 degrees.
