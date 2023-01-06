UAE: Remote learning today for some schools due to unstable weather

Parents have been informed through emails and WhatsApp messages

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 8:29 AM

The UAE's Ministry of Education has permitted some schools to offer remote learning today, January 6, 2023 due to unstable weather conditions.

Schools that offer the ministry's curriculum in Fujairah and the eastern region will be physically shut and operate remotely, Arabic daily Al Khaleej has reported.

Government schools and nurseries in the emirate have informed parents of the change though emails and WhatsApp messages. They have cited heavy rains and expected weather conditions during school hours as the reason.

