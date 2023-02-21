Watch: Police in UAE welcome tenants of fire-hit building with flowers as they return home

Over 280 families affected by the fire that broke out in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area on February 17 were provided temporary shelter in various hotels across the emirate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 6:42 PM

Emotional scenes unfolded as tenants of a fire-ravaged residential tower returned home after four days. The Ajman Police welcomed the families back with flowers.

A video posted by the police shows officers knocking on residents’ doors and welcoming them back. They are seen interacting with the tenants, who thank the officers for their help. The video also shows officers monitoring workers as they restored and cleaned the apartments.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, director of Ajman's Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, said the tower is now secure and that residents returned safely.

Over 280 families affected by the fire that broke out in the Louloua residential tower in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area on Friday (February 17) were provided temporary shelter in various hotels across the emirate.

ALSO READ: