UAE: 5 injured in massive Ajman factory blaze

The fire was brought under control in seven minutes, with emergency response teams evacuating residents in surrounding areas

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 5:28 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 5:29 PM

Five people were injured in the massive blaze that engulfed a lubricant factory in Ajman on Friday morning, the authorities confirmed.

Civil Defence teams from four emirates — including Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain — managed to put the fire under control in seven minutes, with emergency response teams evacuating residents in surrounding areas.

National ambulances attended to the injuries of the five people on the site, before rushing them to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.

The Ajman authorities said the early-morning blaze gutted the entire factory, a printing press, a warehouse for ready-made clothes, and nine commercial stores.

Photos of the blaze's aftermath also showed charred facades of residential buildings, as well as burnt vehicles.

Some 39 cars parked next to factory were destroyed, the authorities said.

Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, said they received a report about the fire in the emirate's New Industrial Area at 3.15am.

Considering the scale of the blaze, support was requested from fire stations in neighbouring emirates Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman.

The Union Electricity and Water Company, the Municipality and Planning Department, and the Red Crescent also sent emergency response teams.

Col Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, director-general of the Civil Defence, said cooling operations had already begun at the site.

Among the top officers present at the scene were the Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence, Maj-Gen Dr Jassim Muhammad Al Marzouqi; Brig-Gen Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, director-general of Police Operations; Col Khaled Al-Shamsi Naem, director-general of Civil Defence, and director of the Centres Department, Lt-Col Ailan Al Shamsi from the Civil Defence Department in Ajman, and the director of the Red Crescent.