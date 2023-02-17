Video: Firefighters from 4 emirates battle massive factory fire in Ajman

The blaze engulfed a residential building and several cars

A massive blaze that ripped through an oil factory in Ajman during the early hours of Friday morning has been brought under control.

Ajman Police reported that the fire erupted at the factory at 3.30am, and quickly gained traction, engulfing a residential building, printing press, warehouses, and several cars.

The blaze was brought under control by firefighters of the Civil Defence, with support teams from Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

السيطرة على حادث حريق متطور في صناعية عجمان pic.twitter.com/4BTS5X45Z2 — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) February 17, 2023

A video shared by police showed flames raging high amid massive plumes of smoke, as firefighters battled to bring it under control. The charred remains of a building and at least a dozen cars can be seen in photos of the aftermath.

