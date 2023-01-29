UAE

Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on key road; police issue warning

The authority asks motorists to be 'extra cautious'

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 2:17 PM

Dubai Police have alerted residents and motorists about a fire that caught in a vehicle on a key road in Sunday.

Police took to twitter to inform the public about the incident, which has taken place on Al Khail Road in the Abu Dhabi direction.

The authority asks motorists to be 'extra cautious' when travelling in the area.

More to follow


