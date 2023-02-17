UAE: Fire breaks out in residential building; 11 treated for smoke inhalation, injuries

The blaze has been controlled and extinguished by the authorities

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 5:13 PM

A fire broke out on Friday in a residential building in Ajman. Civil Defence and police departments in the state have managed to control and extinguish the blaze.

According to the police, the incident occurred in one of the towers of the Pearl Residential Complex in the Al Rashidiya region of the emirate.

An official said that the the fire reached a number of apartments, resulting in nine people having difficulty breathing due to smoke, and two injuries. The nine were treated on the scene by ambulance teams and the injured were transferred to a nearby hospital

More to follow