UAE: 380 residents moved to temporary homes after huge fire hits Ajman tower

Some 380 Ajman residents have been transported to temporary accommodations after a massive blaze broke out at their building on Friday, the authorities said.
The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) on Saturday said a fleet of buses was deployed to ensure the safe transfer of all the tenants affected by the incident.
Nine residents were treated for smoke inhalation, while two suffered burn injuries when the blaze erupted in of the towers of the Louloua residential complex in Al Rashidiya 1, according to the Ajman Police. All of them were taken to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.
In a social media post shared by the ATA, Omar Mohammed Lotah, director-general of the authority, stressed that all precautionary measures were taken during the residents' transport.
Lotah lauded the efforts of the emirate's emergency response teams in putting out the blaze and ensuring public safety. Teams were able to handle the situation in record time, reflecting the force's exceptional crisis management skills.
