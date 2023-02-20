From children to asthma patients: UAE residents recall how rescue teams helped them escape massive Ajman fire

The victims of the blaze praised the help extended by the Red Crescent teams and the efforts made by concerned authorities in the emirate to ensure their safety

Over 280 families affected by the fire that broke out in the Louloua residential tower in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area on Friday (Feb 17) have been provided temporary shelter in various hotels across the emirate while their damaged apartments are being restored.

The tower was home to several families who were evacuated quickly and were all praise for the speedy response of civil defence and police teams, as well as other relevant authorities.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Jawaher Bahlol, a Syrian woman in her late forties, said she was out of the house when she learnt about the fire. She rushed home, attempting to enter the burning building to rescue her children but was prevented by police officers and firefighters. To her relief, her two boys were brought to her safely in less than two minutes. The family is temporarily sheltering at the Ewan hotel in Ajman, courtesy of the Red Crescent, as her apartment was damaged in the blaze.

Resident Umm Mahmoud spoke of how firefighters evacuated them in no time. As an asthma patient, Umm was worried about suffocation and feared the worst when the fire broke out. But the rescue team helped her out through the exit door and rushed her to a waiting ambulance where, to her relief, she was given oxygen. She and her family are also currently put up in two rooms at the Ewan hotel.

Numair Ali Nimer and his wife Nuha were asleep when the fire broke out. The couple was woken up by loud knocking on their apartment door. They found police officers in the corridor, instructing the tenants to evacuate the building immediately. The couple dressed quickly and joined other tenants fleeing the fire by stairs, assisted by firefighters and rescue teams. Although they were offered a room in a hotel, they opted to stay with Numair's parents in the Al Jarf area until maintenance and repair works are complete.

Ahmed Al Khoury said the tower's tenants were all safe and provided with all kinds of support by the authorities in the emirate. Expressing his gratitude, he said, "I thank God for being in the UAE, enjoying God's blessing of safety and security."

Mohammad Omar Al-Shammari, Director of the Red Crescent Authority Centre in Ajman, in an interview with Khaleej Times, confirmed that housing was provided to more than 280 families affected by the fire of one of the Louloua (Pearl) Towers in Al-Rashidiya.

The Red Crescent team immediately rushed to the site after the fire was reported to assist the victims. Over 100 volunteers aided and provided the residents with meals and offered them in-kind support.

In cooperation with the Red Crescent Centre in Sharjah, the victims were allocated accommodation in several hotels and furnished apartments in Ajman. "The support was not only limited to providing housing and food to victims; they were also given psychological and relief support by volunteers during the two fires," Al Shammri said.

