Watch: Heavy rains and hail lash UAE, creating waterfalls on mountains; lightning caught on camera

Authorities have taken to Twitter to alert residents to the adverse weather conditions

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 3:57 PM

Rains and hail lashed several parts of the country on Saturday, giving residents some respite from the summer heat that has started setting in.

Nature showed its truest beauty as rain fell on the mountains, creating scenic views and bringing elements of the earth to life.

However, the public is reminded that — no matter how beautiful the UAE's mountainscapes are at this time — valley drives during unstable weather are now prohibited in the country. A few days ago, authorities announced new fines of up to Dh2,000 and violations that include gathering near dams and wadis.

Authorities took to Twitter on Saturday to inform residents of the adverse weather conditions. Abu Dhabi Police issued an alert urging motorists to "exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards". Sharjah Police too, alerted residents by issuing an advisory and asking motorists to keep distance between vehicles and reduce their speed.

The National Centre of Meteorology has posted several videos displaying the heavy rains and winds blowing in the nation. In the video below, taken in Kalba, Sharjah, heavy rains can be seen falling, along with strong winds.

Storm Centre has put up a video showing a gushing waterfall in Masafi, Khorfakkan, after the rains today. Cars are seen stopping by and people stand in front of the stunning water body, watching it splash down.

The same Twitter account shared a video of hails in Kalba. Large pieces of ice are seen falling as the person recording zooms into the falling hail giving viewers a better look at the rare phenomenon.

In another short video, a resident captures a lightning strike amid the cloudy weather in Khorfakkan.

Another video in Khorfakkan shows the reef runoff and a resident recording the moment.

Storm Centre has shared a video showing the drizzle in Fujairah. In the video below, a car is seen driving amongst the hills towards a town as drops of rain fall on the windshield.

According to the NCM, several areas of the country experienced rainfall. These include Fujairah, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Another video shared by NCM truly shows how it showered in the emirate. A car is seen driving at a moderately high speed as large droplets of rain whiz past.

Other cars are seen driving by, splashing water as rains shower.

Today morning, the UAE's weather authority had informed residents about there being a possibility of rain.

