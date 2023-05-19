Up to Dh2,000 fine: New UAE laws ban valley drives during rains; to deter ‘storm chasers’

Dubai: Meet souq traders who can identify customers' nationalities on sight, speak over 10 languages
'These visitors feel respected for their culture and language, making them feel at ease while exploring the market,' says one salesperson
Rescue volunteers and experts have praised new UAE laws that penalise residents who put their lives in danger by heading out to valleys and mountainous areas during unstable weather conditions. Many residents indulge in what is known as ‘storm chasing’ when heavy rains hit the country. They deliberately venture out to areas that are prone to flash floods, despite warnings and alerts issued by the authorities.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Interior announced new rules that prohibit people from gathering near or enter flooded valleys or dams during rains and foul weather. Doing so now comes with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for two months.
Many people drive into valleys without realising how quickly water levels can rise and their vehicles can get caught in the strong currents, experts said.
Talking to Khaleej Times, Ali Al Shammari, founder of the UAE Rescue Group, highlighted how the new rules and fines proactively addressed the recurring incidents that put people’s lives in danger.
"Our government's goal is not to impose fines, but to protect lives, which is a fundamental and necessary requirement. We hope that people will comply with these regulations,” he said.
Founded in 2018, the volunteer-run group has carried out several rescue operations across the country.
Al Shammari highlighted the risks that individuals face in valleys and mountainous areas during heavy rains.
“Many people are drawn to these locations due to their love for nature. However, they often remain unaware of the inherent dangers associated with such environments. Unstable slopes, landslides, and powerful currents pose significant threats, leading to tragic events that have occurred in the past,” he said.
The Emirati recalled the time when hundreds of people were trapped on the Jebel Jais — the UAE’s highest mountain — due to heavy rains and ensuing landslides. The team collaborated with the authorities in Ras Al Khaimah and worked around the clock in rescuing them.
Another volunteer, Khaleel Mon — who has been involved in rescue operations for over five years now — said he doesn’t understand why people venture out to dangerous areas despite warnings from the authorities. “These are people who go to valleys and dams when it rains. Some do so despite being aware of how quickly valleys can flood.”
He highlighted a rescue operation he was part of last year. About five families, including children, from Dubai got stranded in Wadi Shawka when heavy rains hit the country. “They had come in three vehicles, all of which got swept away. They took shelter under a tree before our volunteers rescued them.”
He stressed that the new laws are the need of the hour. “I was just reading the news about the new rules and I am very glad that they have been enacted. I hope people follow them. I reiterate that venturing into valleys during heavy rains is very dangerous.”
According to the Ministry of Interior, the new laws will enhance traffic safety during emergencies and when heavy rains flood valleys. “The objective of these amendments is to bolster the legal and institutional efforts of relevant authorities in times of emergencies, crises, disasters, heavy rains, and weather fluctuations. The amendments to the articles aim to reinforce existing procedures and underline the significance of adhering to instructions and safety requirements,” the ministry added.
ALSO READ:
'These visitors feel respected for their culture and language, making them feel at ease while exploring the market,' says one salesperson
The celestial treat, which can be seen with the naked eye, only appears for a short window of time
Earlier, the financier was ordered to be extradited to Denmark after Dubai court rejected his appeal against deportation in April
Death toll from the catastrophe had crossed 400
The project will be implemented in Dubai Silicon Oasis as a trial run
Highly qualified professors from Europe and America come to the emirate periodically to teach the surgeons, offering them hands-on experience in the latest techniques
Five people have died after intense rains caused flooding across the country's Emilia Romagna region
The initiative aims to rehabilitate and educate them, equipping young people with an array of transferable skills