UAE: Rain likely to hit some areas for 4 days from tomorrow

You may want to stay away from valleys and dams over the next four days as rains have been forecast. The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted chances of rainfall over the country’s east and west from May 19 to 22.
Cloudy conditions will prevail during this period. In a statement, the NCM said clouds are likely to move from west to the east, with rainfall predicted “over periods”.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Interior announced new traffic violations and fines to boost safety during emergencies and unstable weather conditions. It is now prohibited to gather near or enter valleys during rains.
Meanwhile, the NCM said tomorrow (Friday), temperatures will decrease over some coastal and internal areas. However, the mercury will rise the following day.
