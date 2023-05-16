UAE weather: Temperatures hit 47°C; will rains and winds offer respite from pre-summer heat?

Mercury is expected to dip significantly over the next couple of days

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 16 May 2023, 6:14 AM

The highest temperature in the UAE crossed the 45°C mark two times over the last few days.

May 14 saw a high of 46°C in Al Dhafra, while the previous day saw a sweaty 47.1°C in Al Gheweifat. The temperature dipped slightly on May 15, with a high of 44.6°C in Kalba.

A weather expert has told Khaleej Times that residents will get some respite from the sweltering pre-summer temperatures. Mercury is expected to dip significantly over the next couple of days.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times that light rain is even expected over certain parts of the country towards the end of this week.

“In the past few days, temperatures recorded have been more than 45ºC but Monday saw a drop in temperature. There has been a drop in temperature by 5ºC-7ºC. This will continue until Tuesday. But on Wednesday, the temperature will rise again by about two to 4ºC. After that again, the UAE will witness a temperature drop of two to four degrees Celsius.”

The weather forecast indicates a notable drop in temperatures over the next two days, with a maximum of 36ºC expected. This represents a significant decrease compared to the previous day. Similarly, Dubai will experience a decline in temperature, with the mercury expected to reach even 37ºC.

The winter season ended in the UAE earlier this month. “May is … the first transition period between winter and summer,” the NCM had said earlier, referring to the period as ‘spring’ season.

Dr Habib explained how winds affect temperatures. “We are being affected by the north-westerly winds that will lead to a moderate temperature (in general). So, the weather will be better than before relatively. This north-westerly wind will continue on Monday and Tuesday. But from Wednesday, we’ll be affected by south-westerly wind which will lead to an increase in temperature and after that we’ll be affected by north-westerly winds again. So, the change in temperature is a result of the source of the wind and from which direction it comes. If we are affected by north-westerly wind, then the temperature will decrease. But if we are affected by the south-westerly wind or south-easterly wind then the temperature will increase.”

Light to moderate wind will freshen at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times during daytime becoming slight by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.

According to the NCM weather report, it will be humid over the coasts - partly cloudy to cloudy over some Western areas.

“Our forecast today indicates that on Thursday and Friday we are expecting some cloud to approach our area. So, light rain is expected in the coastal areas in the western islands of the UAE,” adds Habib.

ALSO READ: