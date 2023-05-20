UAE weather: Possible rain, blowing sand and dust to cause drop in visibility

The private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis
The day will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.
There is a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over some Western and Eastern areas and extending over some internal and coastal areas.
Temperatures could be as high as 44ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 20ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
