Watch: Dubai skydivers streak like comets across night sky, create highest fireworks display in new Guinness record

No, it wasn't a meteor shower — it was a team of brave professionals putting on a mesmerising aerial show for the city's residents and visitors

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 6:05 PM

Apparently, the unusual light spectacle that Dubai residents might have spotted in the sky recently was not a 'meteor shower' — it is the city breaking another Guinnes World Record with a mind-boggling feat.

With a cool video clip, the Dubai Media Office on Thursday explained what was happening in the emirate's skies recently.

Hopping off a plane above Dubai's iconic The Palm islands and glittering cityscape, the Skydive Dubai team streaked across the night sky like comets.

As if jumping from such a dizzying height wasn't challenging enough, the brave aerial sports professionals attached fireworks to their gear to create a mesmerising pyrotechnic display.

With the stunt — which was carried out over the past few weeks — the skydivers smashed the Guinness World Record for the highest altitude skydiving firework display

Here's the video:

It wasn't the first time the team did such a stunt. In 2021, Skydive Dubai also put on a similar show at Global Village. Twenty skydivers jumped from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, lighting the skies with 78 fireworks representing the 78 cultures that were present at the park during the 25th season.

