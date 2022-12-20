New Year's Eve in UAE: 5 places under Dh5 to ring in 2023

With some hotels in Dubai charging almost Dh260,000 during the period, here are 5 places to spend the last night of 2022 that won't break the bank

Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022

2023 is fast-approaching, and New Year's Eve is sure to be a city-wide fiesta as Dubai gears up to celebrate. From lavish dinners and extravagant parties to record-breaking firework shows, plenty is on offer in the emirate for residents and tourists – who travel to the city from all over the world to celebrate the occasion – alike.

With opulent festivities in full swing, and with some hotels in Dubai charging almost Dh260,000 during the period, here are 5 places to spend the last night of 2022 with your loved ones that won't break the bank.

Camp at Al Qudra Lakes

Gather your family, friends and camping gear and take a trip to Al Qudra Lakes to spend the final night of 2022 huddled cosily in the desert. To make it even more special, get there before sundown to catch the year's very last sunset. The lakes get chilly at night, so be sure to light a campfire around this time – and bring plenty of marshmallows!

Watch the sunset at Al Sufouh Beach

Also known as the 'hidden' or 'secret' beach, this stunning, lesser-known spot tucked away between Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah offers unparalleled views of the city. Ringing in the New Year nestled on one of the city's most treasured beaches with your loved ones is an unmissable experience that money simply can't buy.

Take a road trip and climb up Jebel Hafeet

Extending from Ras Al Khaimah on the eastern side of the UAE to the Musandam Peninsula on the northeastern side of Oman, the rugged mountain peak Jebel Hafeet sits among the spectacular cloud-piercing Hajar mountains.

Take a scenic hike up to one of the mountains' vantage points and walk down pathways passing through old settlements and hidden oases, with views extending across Oman and the UAE, over flourishing date farms and down to the mangroves and the shores of the Arabian Gulf as the New Year rolls in.

Have a barbecue at Zabeel Park

One of the largest parks in Dubai, Zabeel Park is equivalent in size to 45 football fields, and is located in the centre of the city. Plenty is on offer for guests wishing to ring in the New Year in the spacious park; it is home to the Dubai Frame, where visitors can enjoy incredible views of both the older and newer neighbourhoods of the city.

The park also offers live music, spots to barbecue and picnic, mini-golf, food kiosks and even boat rides to bring in 2023. Entry to the park costs just Dh5, and children under 2 enjoy free entry.

Take an abra ride at Dubai Creek

The famous canal separates Deira and Bur Dubai and functions as Dubai's historic commercial hub. Hop on a traditional water taxi known as an abra and sail the serene waters of the creek with your loved ones as a brand new year rolls in. Visitors may disembark at the commercial business district in Deira where the city's souks are located, and explore the Spice and Gold souk at leisure.

A single ride on an abra costs just Dh1.

