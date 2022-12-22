New Year's Eve in Dubai: Watch fireworks from the sea in an abra; here's how much it costs

Her geometric designs have adorned Islamic prayer spaces throughout the UAE and beyond
New Year fireworks across Dubai never disappoint — but what if you want to do something a little different this year without having to leave the city? The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers an extraordinary NYE experience that allows revellers to watch the emirate's epic fireworks while cruising along the coast.
Every year, the RTA's marine transport sector rolls out premium services to riders who wish to ring in the New Year aboard abras, water taxis, or the Dubai Ferry.
The authority on Thursday announced the details of its special offer this year, including the timings, costs, and booking options.
Here's all you need to know:
Timings: Rides will start between 10pm and 10.30pm on New Year's Eve and continue up to 1.30am the following day
Cost: Dh300 for silver class; Dh450 for the gold class; 50 per cent discount for children aged 2 to 10; and free for infants (under two)
Location: Starts from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station and Bluewaters Station
Timings: Starts between 10pm and 10.30pm and end at 1.30am of the following day
Cost: Booking the entire water taxi will cost Dh3,000
Location: From Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina)
Timings: Start between 10pm and 10.30pm and end at 1.30am the following day
Cost: Dh125 per person and free for children under 2 years
Location: From Al Jaddaf Station, Al Fahidi Station, and Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station
Individuals interested in availing of any of these services may call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send an e-mail to (marinebooking@rta.ae).
