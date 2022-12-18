UAE: 10 places to catch NYE fireworks around the country

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

The UAE is known for its extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations and exorbitant hotel and restaurant prices during the period. With record-breaking fireworks and exquisite views, tourists from all over the world travel to the Emirates to enjoy everything in terms of opulence, exclusivity and experiences.

Some hotels in Dubai are charging almost Dh260,000 during the period. “There is no place like the UAE to ring in the New Year’s,” said a spokesperson from a leading travel agency in the UAE. “Whether it is the most amazing fireworks or the best kind of food, people get it in the UAE. That is why people from all over the world fly into the country to celebrate the special event.”

With so many festivities happening all around the country, where can UAE residents go to enjoy the best of fireworks? KT puts together a list of the 10 best places around the country to enjoy the pyrotechnics.

Burj Khalifa: The most popular fireworks in the UAE remain those at the world’s tallest tower. The show that takes months of planning and is put together by teams from around the world is a spectacle like none other. It involves over 150,000 kilograms of fireworks, more than 10,000 firing orders and over 250 light fixtures. With several vantage points around the city, the Burj Khalifa fireworks will start at the stroke of midnight.

Atlantis: The spectacular fireworks on Atlantis the Palm broke two world records in 2021 by displaying the highest and largest amount of flame projections during a music concert. Residents and visitors can watch the fireworks from the Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk or choose to dine at any one of the waterside restaurants at The Pointe. This year international popstar Kylie Minogue is headlining the NYE gala dinner at the Atlantis the Palm.

Global Village: This year the shopping destination will host seven celebrations to coincide with midnight in various parts of the world. The New Year festivities will kick off at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines before moving to Thailand (9pm), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm), UAE (12am) and finishing with Turkey (1am). Each midnight will have its own dedicated countdown and signature Global Village firework display.

Dubai Festival City: The fireworks at Dubai Festival City will be accompanied by the unique laser, fire and water show IMAGINE. The spectacle that will be livestreamed online, can be viewed either from one of the restaurants at the waterfront or from the open space near the Mohammed Bin Rashid library.

La Mer: Catch the dazzling fireworks while enjoying fun family activities at the beachfront destination. With several restaurants and kids' play areas to choose from, visitors can enjoy the spectacular pyro techniques with a relaxed vibe.

Al Seef: Enjoy a slice of the old Dubai charm at the heritage district of Al Seef this NYE. With the traditional dhows dotting the Dubai Creek as its backdrop, fireworks in this spot have a special appeal to it. Visitors can head to any of the waterfront restaurants or shop at the hundreds of shops that line the souq while ringing in 2023.

Ras Al Khaimah: The place to be for this year’s most dazzling fireworks seems to be in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate’s tourism authority in association with the organising committee for the New Year celebrations will put up a musical fireworks display that will attempt to set two Guinness World Records. This is not one to be missed.

Emirates Palace: Renowned for its spectacular NYE fireworks display, this year will be no different at the ultra-luxurious Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. Visitors can opt to stay at the hotel for a front seat view of the fireworks or book tables for the extravagant gala dinner which will feature musicians and unique entertainment programmes.

Al Maryah Island: Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy a wonderful display of colours at Al Maryah Island. To watch the fireworks for free, visitors can line up along the boardwalk. Those wanting a special experience can also choose to book a table at any of the restaurants on the terrace. There will also be the option of watching the fireworks on giant screens across the area.

Yas Island: This year, the skies above Yas Island will burst into colour twice over the NYE night as the venue has two firework displays planned. Scheduled to take place at 9pm and midnight, the fireworks will mark a colourful start to 2023. Families can choose to dine at one of the restaurants at the shopping and leisure destination.