UAE: Woman sues husband for racking up traffic fines worth Dh10,600 with her car; case dismissed

The plaintiff said that the defendant used her car while she was out of town

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 9:07 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 9:18 AM

A woman in Al Ain accused her husband of committing traffic fines with her car and also damaging it when the man used it while she was on a trip abroad.

Official court documents stated that the Arab woman filed a lawsuit against her husband demanding that he pays Dh100,000 which is the value of the car, clear the fines for traffic violations worth Dh10,600 he committed and to pay her another Dh10,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered.

The woman said that before she left the country for a trip abroad, they had agreed that her husband hands over her car, the subject of the lawsuit, which was mortgaged to a bank, in order to return it to the bank to make a set-off between the instalments she had paid.

But when she returned to the UAE, she said she found out that he had continued to use the car without her knowledge or consent.

She said the man racked up traffic fines of Dh10,600 using her car. The woman said her husband also badly damaged the car.

She demanded that court force him to return the car and oblige him to pay the instalments due on it for the period he was using it in addition to paying the traffic fines he committed on the car or be transferred to his traffic file.

The Al Ain Civil Court First Instance had earlier dismissed the woman’s lawsuit due to lack of sufficient evidence to support her claims.

She challenged the verdict to the Appeals Court which has upheld the ruling by the lower court.

ALSO READ: