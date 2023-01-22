Dubai: Driver, accomplice arrested for stealing Dh147,000, vehicle from company

The UAE Capital has several renewable energy projects that reduce carbon emissions
An Asian driver and his co-worker were accused of stealing a vehicle and Dh147,000 from a company they work for.
They were caught in possession of the money at the scene of the crime.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced them to two years in prison followed by deportation from the country after serving their sentences.
Last June, an employee of an electronics trading company submitted a report stating that a vehicle had been stolen and an envelope containing Dh147,000 belonging to the company was missing.
He said that he was in the vehicle with the accused when he asked the the driver to stop next to a grocery store so his colleague and him could buy cigarettes and other items. However, when they returned, they saw that the driver was not in the same location.
When he tried to get in touch with the driver and his accomplice, their phones had been switched off. So, he realised that they had fled with the cash and vehicle. He then informed the police.
According to police investigations, CID teams managed to apprehend and arrest them in a short time. They were found in possession of the vehicle and cash. They confessed to their crime and have been referred to Public Prosecution.
