UAE: 3 men jailed for trying to steal from under-construction villa

Three Asians have been sentenced to one year in prison for trying to steal from an under-construction villa by the Ras Al Khaimah criminal court. They will be deported after serving their sentence.
The theft attempt was discovered when the Gulf national owner of the property received a message sent to him on his mobile by surveillance cameras in the site
A Gulf national discovered theft targeted his under-construction villa , when received a message transmitted by surveillance cameras about unusual activity on the site.
He informed the police, and the thieves were arrested by the Ras Al Khaimah Police and referred to the Public Prosecution.
The culprits were charged with attempting to steal electrical wires.
The plaintiff stated that he had received notifications on his phone of movements in his under-construction villa. The video transmission on the mobile showed two defendants trying to transfer electrical wires from his villa to an adjacent home.
He then went to the house to catch them in the act, but as soon as the culprits saw him, they left the goods and fled from the site. The owner tried to catch up with them, but was unable. During that time, he saw a parked vehicle when the first accused was waiting for the other gang members. The trio soon got in the car and fled the scene.
