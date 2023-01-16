Dubai: Court grants clemency after 20-year-old girl steals Dh117,000 from aunt

The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, while 22 participants won Dh45,454 each
The Dubai Criminal Court granted a young woman clemency due to her age. She has been sentenced to one month in prison, is suspended for three years for stealing Dh117,000 from her aunt's safe.
The aunt waived the lawsuit after she realised her niece had taken the money over a period of time.
According to official court documents, the victim was surprised to notice that Dh117,000 was missing from her safe and she did not suspect anyone of the crime.
She accordingly went ahead and informed the police, who arrived at her house and collected fingerprints and other evidence. It was then revealed that the victim's niece had taken the amount from the safe, in intervals.
The accused used the money to buy a phone, perfumes and other personal items.
During investigations, the victim said that she would keep certain savings in an envelopes. However, one day, she realised that a total of Dh117,000 was missing from her safe.
The accused confessed to the crime during investigations and said that when she used to live in her aunt's house, she saw that she had been putting large amounts of money in her safe. So, over a long period of time, she stole different amounts of money.
The accused said that she knew that her aunt had reported the theft to the police, so she went to her aunt's daughter (cousin) and confessed.
The victim decided to drop the case and requested proof of that.
ALSO READ:
The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, while 22 participants won Dh45,454 each
The department also presented its innovative security projects that contributed to preventing crime and facilitating post-crime procedures
Three of the reserves are listed as wetlands of international significance under the Ramsar Convention
Mission is set to take off next month, February 2023, from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida
Winter is the perfect time to explore islands, which offer different types of fun and adventure activities
June 30 deadline is causing sense of urgency among private sector workers
Dubai Ruler prays to grant family the strength to sustain his loss
The efforts and initiatives that marked the day speak of the country’s commitment to creating a culture of acceptance, empowerment and education for all