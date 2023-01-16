Dubai: Court grants clemency after 20-year-old girl steals Dh117,000 from aunt

The Dubai Criminal Court granted a young woman clemency due to her age. She has been sentenced to one month in prison, is suspended for three years for stealing Dh117,000 from her aunt's safe.

The aunt waived the lawsuit after she realised her niece had taken the money over a period of time.

According to official court documents, the victim was surprised to notice that Dh117,000 was missing from her safe and she did not suspect anyone of the crime.

She accordingly went ahead and informed the police, who arrived at her house and collected fingerprints and other evidence. It was then revealed that the victim's niece had taken the amount from the safe, in intervals.

The accused used the money to buy a phone, perfumes and other personal items.

During investigations, the victim said that she would keep certain savings in an envelopes. However, one day, she realised that a total of Dh117,000 was missing from her safe.

The accused confessed to the crime during investigations and said that when she used to live in her aunt's house, she saw that she had been putting large amounts of money in her safe. So, over a long period of time, she stole different amounts of money.

The accused said that she knew that her aunt had reported the theft to the police, so she went to her aunt's daughter (cousin) and confessed.

The victim decided to drop the case and requested proof of that.

