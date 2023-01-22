UAE: Passenger sues airline for causing damage to passports; case gets dismissed

The UAE Capital has several renewable energy projects that reduce carbon emissions
A passenger sued an airline in the UAE and accused its stewards for giving out low-quality gifts to his children which damaged their passports.
Official court documents state that the parent demanded that the airline pay them Dh10,000 in damages.
The plaintiff said that during the flight the stewards gave out promotional gifts to his children which included printed passport covers with Disney characters on them. The covers were then put on their passports.
Hours after they reached home, they realised that they're children's passports had been damaged due to the poor quality of the covers. This caused him financial losses.
The plaintiff presented copies of their flight bookings and photos of their damaged passports.
The airline denied any wrongdoing, and its lawyer submitted a response memorandum in which he requested that the case be dismissed due to lack of substance and grounds for litigation.
After hearing from all parties, the court dismissed the passenger's lawsuit and asked him to pay for the defendant's legal expenses.
The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court said in its ruling that the plaintiff attaching these covers onto the passports or allowing his children or others to do so indicates that he was involved in the mistake.
The judge pointed out that the passenger should have protected the official documents of his family and should not have allowed any other materials to be attached on them, because attaching any cover with a sticky substance on the passport is expected to damage it.
