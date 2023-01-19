UAE: Court dismisses shopper's Dh17,000 lawsuit against mall for damages caused to vehicle in parking lot

Authority said the complainant did not request an investigation into the matter to prove the element of error

An Abu Dhabi court dismissed a lawsuit filed by a motorist against a shopping mall for the damages caused to her vehicle after she left it in the mall's parking area.

The woman had filed the lawsuit demanding that the mall pay her Dh17,500 in damages, including Dh12,500 she spent on repairing her Lexus vehicle and Dh5,000 as compensation for her moral damages.

According to the woman, she parked her vehicle outside the mall's parking lot and entered the mall for shopping when an iron ball that belonged to the mall moved from its place and hit her vehicle.

The woman complained to the mall management and asked them to repair her vehicle, but they refused to settle the issue amicably.

She then made a report on the damages caused to her car with an agency and took the matter to court with a copy of the report listing all damages caused to her vehicle.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court, however, dismissed her case, stressing that the documents she presented didn't show any evidence to prove the shopping mall's fault.

Court also said the complainant did not request an investigation into the matter to prove the element of error.

The defendant also argued that the company insuring the woman's vehicle had agreed to repair the damages caused to her vehicle and that she was the one who had refused to take it for repair.

