Abu Dhabi: Worker gets Dh150,000 payout after losing arm in meat grinder accident

An Abu Dhabi worker — whose right arm had to be cut off after suffering injuries from a meat grinder accident at work — was awarded a Dh150,000 payout.
The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court ordered his employer to pay him the amount in compensation for the physical and material damages he suffered.
Demanding Dh200,000 in compensation, the worker told the court that he was on duty when his right hand got stuck in the meat grinding machine. He blamed the accident on the company's negligence and failure to provide appropriate safety and protective measures.
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance found the company guilty and ordered it to pay a Dh10,000 fine. The firm was also ordered to pay Dh100,000 to the worker.
The worker challenged the ruling in the appeals court, demanding an increase in the payout. He stressed that after losing an arm due to the accident, he can no longer perform some of his duties.
After hearing from all parties, the appellate court's judge increased the compensation to Dh150,000.
