UAE: Who is this young boy embraced by Sheikh Mohammed in viral video?

The clip was shared by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 1:08 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 1:20 PM

Who is young Saif? Why is he the subject of the viral video shared by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior? What is his relationship with an Emirates Airlines deal?

Sheikh Saif said his namesake wanted to personally deliver a message and congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Dubai.

The boy is also seen seated with some cabinet officials, and he met Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, during the announcement of a landmark Emirates Airline deal.

Identity revealed

Saif is the son of Abdullah Adnan, currently the director of the Emirates Airlines office in Tanzania. The young Emirati wanted to meet Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Ahmed to congratulate and thank them for the record profit earned by Emirates in the past year.

Last month, Emirates Group announced its strong performance for 2022-2023, posting a record profit of Dh10.9 billion and revenues of Dh119.8 billion ($32.6 billion), an increase of 81 per cent over the 2021-2022 results.

The young Saif heard of this strong performance – which not only showed full recovery but also a record result for Emirates – from his father. This is the reason why the young boy – buoyed by his pride of this achievement – met Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Ahmed.

“This is remarkable,” said Sheikh Saif, adding: “The boy’s parents taught him and empowered him to (meet our leaders).”

“Thanks to every Emirati family that empowers their children and positively instills in them our customs and traditions, in harmony with the openness of modern life,” he added.

The video shared by Sheikh Saif on Twitter garnered immense attention and admiration from the public.

Many people interacted with the tweet with candid reactions, including Al Badawi who said: “These are your children, and they are a blessing.” Adnan Youssef added: “We were raised as he was, with love for our country instilled in us.”

