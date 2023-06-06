‘Serving people is an honour’: Sheikh Mohammed thanks employees of housing body for exceptional service

Last week, the Dubai Ruler shared photos taken by a mystery shopper who reported on the performance of the government agency

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the officials and staff of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment at Zabeel Palace on Tuesday to personally thank them for their exceptional customer service.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on his official Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed posted in Arabic: “Today, I received the employees of (MBRHE) to personally thank them. He who does not thank the people does not thank God. I noticed a lot of comments praising their performance."

Last week, the Dubai Ruler shared photos taken by a mystery shopper who reported on the performance of the government agency in charge of building, developing, and executing the housing strategy in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed personally praised the exceptional customer service by Omar Bu Shehab, CEO of the MBRHE.

“We found the CEO at the service counter, receiving customers, speeding up procedures, and contributing to clearing transactions. The secret shopper assured us that providing the service did not exceed five minutes, thanks to CEO and their teamwork,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed also underlined that "customers and the public are the lifeblood of any organisation. Their satisfaction with the services provided is a fundamental right and a noble principle that every entity should uphold."

The Dubai Ruler reiterated the same call with his tweet on Tuesday. He said: “People's satisfaction is the goal of the government and serving them is an honour for whoever assumes responsibility.”

