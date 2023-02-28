UAE: Up to 35% discount scheme on traffic fines announced in Sharjah

This development came during a meeting of the emirate's Executive Council on Tuesday

In Sharjah, motorists will get discounts of up to 35 per cent on traffic fines if they clear the penalties early. This was announced during a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council on Tuesday.

Effective April 1, 2023, motorists will get a 35 per cent discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. The discount in this case applies to the fine amount and impoundment fees, if any.

If the fine is paid between 60 days and one year of committing the violation, motorists will get a 25 per cent discount. This discount applies only to the fine amount. The impoundment fees, if any, will need to be settled in full.

No discounts will apply on fines or fees if paid after a year of committing the traffic offence.

Abu Dhabi has in place a similar scheme that offers discounts on early payment of fees.

Motorists generally wait for discount announcements on fines made by the police forces of different Emirates from time to time. The latest announcement will help Sharjah motorists save big on fines depending on how early they pay.

