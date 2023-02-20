UAE: Don’t drive slowly in the fast lane, say police; 5 traffic fines you need to know

Typically, motorists use the left-most lane on a highway to drive at the highest permissible limit on the road

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM

Police authorities in the UAE have asked slow drivers to move out of the so-called fast lane on roads. Typically, motorists use the left-most lane on a highway to drive at the highest permissible limit on the road.

In an animated video posted on their social media channels recently, the Abu Dhabi Police illustrated the rule with a vehicle on a road with a speed limit of 140kmph. A motorist is seen using the left-most lane on the road while driving well below the speed limit. When another vehicle approaches from behind, the driver checks his mirrors and moves to the lane on the right.

“Do not drive slowly on the left lane. Keep to the right lane when driving slowly (and) give way to vehicles coming from behind,” the police said in the awareness video.

Why you must keep fast lanes free

The Dubai Police had earlier explained that fast lanes must be kept free unless you're overtaking another vehicle. Its use is limited to emergency vehicles and overtaking, the force had said.

"Always drive in the right lane to ensure smooth traffic on the highway,” the Dubai Police said.

Awareness group RoadSafetyUAE advises motorists on highways to “keep to the right and allow faster cars to use the lanes left of you.”

Rules, fines and penalties explained

1. Failure to give way to faster vehicles: On the left-most lane, motorists are required to give way to faster vehicles even if they are “driving within the speed limit”, according to the Dubai Police. Federal traffic laws specify a Dh400 fine for failure to give way to vehicles coming from behind or on the left side of the road.

2. Refusing to give way or priority to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police cars or official conveys: This violation comes with a Dh1,000 fine and six negative traffic points.

3. Motorists looking to overtake legally on the left lane cannot tailgate: Failure to leave a sufficient distance from the vehicle in front is punishable with a Dh400 fine and four negative traffic points.

4. Wrong overtaking: In the UAE, it is illegal to overtake from the right. Wrong overtaking is a traffic offence punishable with a Dh600 fine and six negative traffic points.

5. Overtaking from the road shoulder: Motorists looking to overtake a slower vehicle on the fast lane must not use the road shoulder to get ahead. This is a serious offence that comes with a Dh1,000 fine and six negative traffic points.

