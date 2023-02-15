Dh1,000 traffic fine in UAE: Police warn residents against jumping the red light

The Ras Al Khaimah authorities launched an awareness drive, aiming to educate road users on the dangers associated with this serious offence

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 5:31 PM

Drivers who jump the red light are highly likely to crash into vehicles coming from other directions, raising the possibility of traffic injuries and deaths, the Ras Al Khaimah Police warned on Wednesday as they rolled out an awareness campaign.

Brig-Gen Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, head of the Traffic Awareness Team at the Federal Traffic Council and director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said this offence is an "irresponsible act" and reckless drivers who commit this violation is endangering not only their lives but that of others.

According to the Federal Traffic Law, the penalties for this dangerous behaviour include a Dh1,000 fine, 12 traffic points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

"With this traffic violation, the chances of colliding with vehicles coming from other directions are almost certain," Brig-Gen Al Naqbi added.

He urged road users to adhere to laws and regulations, and always stay focused when driving.

