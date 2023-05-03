Sudan crisis: UAE strongly condemns storming of Saudi building in Khartoum

From unbeatable meal deals to amazing dishes and exciting masterclasses, there is plenty going on for residents during the event
The UAE on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the attack on Saudi Arabia's cultural attaché building in Sudan's Khartoum.
A group of armed men ransacked the office, vandalised the property, disabled servers, and even seized some equipment, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) expressed the UAE's condemnation of such "criminal acts", rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilise security.
Mofaic reiterated the country's call for greater efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire. It stressed the need to resume political dialogues for stability and security in Sudan.
ALSO READ:
From unbeatable meal deals to amazing dishes and exciting masterclasses, there is plenty going on for residents during the event
The country's main labour unions on Tuesday called for another round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes on June 6
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wishes the team further success and commends their winning performance in the final match
The Dubai Crown Prince captures and shares Japanese capital's street life and culture
The new app will combine fintech, e-commerce, GP and communications
Madan Gowri's case is not the first time authorities have helped visitors and residents in the country retrieve misplaced belongings, even missing children
The actor has been announced as the emirate's newest ambassador in a two-year partnership
The Emirates has now evacuated 390 individuals from Port Sudan