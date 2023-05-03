Sudan crisis: UAE strongly condemns storming of Saudi building in Khartoum

The country's foreign affairs ministry reiterates the need to resume political dialogues and scale up efforts toward a ceasefire

Smoke billows during fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, on May 3. — AFP

By Wam Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 4:38 PM Last updated: Wed 3 May 2023, 4:39 PM

The UAE on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the attack on Saudi Arabia's cultural attaché building in Sudan's Khartoum.

A group of armed men ransacked the office, vandalised the property, disabled servers, and even seized some equipment, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) expressed the UAE's condemnation of such "criminal acts", rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilise security.

Mofaic reiterated the country's call for greater efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire. It stressed the need to resume political dialogues for stability and security in Sudan.

