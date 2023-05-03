Sheikh Mohammed directs immediate support for Sudanese stranded in UAE amid ongoing conflict

Vice President orders authorities to provide them with adequate healthcare and shelter

By WAM Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 1:51 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the support of Sudanese people stranded in the country due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and providing their needs.

Sheikh Mohammed directed the immediate support and follow-up of the Sudanese people stranded in the UAE, providing them with healthcare and shelter, in addition to working with all the competent authorities to ensure their safe return to their country at a later date.

