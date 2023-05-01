UAE: Sudanese expats cancel plans to go home for summer amid conflict

Some of them are helping their relatives back home flee the nation

Published: Mon 1 May 2023

As residents begin making travel plans for the next long weekend and summer season, Sudanese expats in the UAE are cancelling their trips back home.

Most Sudanese expats in the country book their tickets back home at least three to four months prior the summer season. They usually travel between June and August, but are now cancelling plans amid military conflict in their country.

Sudanese residents have recently fled the country amid clashes between two military factions. Expats and foreign citizens are also being evacuated since April 14, the day the violence began.

Airstrikes and gunfire has been reported across the nation, with the airport beinG occupied by warring factions.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, many Sudanese expats residing here have said that they have cancelled travel plans for this month, but will wait and watch what happens between June and August.

However, some others have said that they have completely cancelled all plans, and are helping their relatives back home flee the nation.

Ishraqa Ibrahim Hussein, a Sudanese expatriate residing in Dubai, said, “My children and I planned to spend Eid Al Adha holidays with their grandparents in Khartoum. They desperately want to be there, however, we have cancelled the plan as the airport is now closed. We are not expecting it to reopen amid the battle in Khartoum. The situation is worsening day by day despite the announcement of a truce. We will be here in the UAE during Eid and summer vacation."

Hawazin Mudasir, a Sudanese expat residing in Sharjah, said, "I have cancelled my flight ticket, which was booked on May 15, due to the current situation in Sudan. The travel agency has refunded my ticket without charging me a fine, as they are aware of the closure of the Khartoum airport."

"I haven’t seen my parents and siblings for more than three years. Now I’m only thinking of ways to evacuate them from the country through borders to find a safe place to stay," Mudasir added.

Isam Abu Diya, an expatriate staying in Dubai, said that she usually travels to Sudan every year to spend the summer vacation with her sisters, especially after the death of her parents.

"However, this year I have decided to cancel the plan due to the deadly tension in my town, Khartoum, which has now become a battleground."

Another Sudanese expat, Asma Makki, said "I cancelled my plan to go to Khartoum on May 5 to spend Eid summer vacation and Eid Al Adha with my mother, siblings, and their children due to the current situation. Now I’m worried about their safety, as our family house is very close to the battleground where airstrikes are taking place."

Hisham M, the owner of a travel Agency based in Sharjah said confirmed that all Sudanese expatriates have cancelled their flight bookings. “We have refunded the tickets without charging fines,” he added.

