Armed men storm Saudi cultural attaché building; kingdom strongly condemns attack

Saudi reiterated its previous calls to halt the military escalation and protect diplomats, residents, and Sudanese civilians

Smoke billows over residential buildings in Khartoum on May 1, 2023 as deadly clashes between rival generals' forces have entered their third week. Photo: AFP

An group of armed men stormed the Saudi Cultural Attaché building in Sudan on Tuesday morning, the kingdom's foreign ministry announced in a statement. The office was ransacked, equipment and cameras vandalised, the attaché's property was seized, and systems and servers were even disabled.

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the storming, according to a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency. It called for the respect of the sanctity of diplomatic missions and the punishment of the perpetrators.

#وزارة_الخارجية: مبنى الملحقية الثقافية السعودية في السودان يتعرض صباح أمس الثلاثاء إلى اقتحام من قبل مجموعة مسلحة قامت بتخريب الأجهزة والكاميرات والاستيلاء على بعض ممتلكات الملحقية وتعطيل أنظمة وخوادم الملحقية.https://t.co/g3OrMg67Xx#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/FMhSQniXPB — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 2, 2023

The statement reiterated the Kingdom's previous calls to halt the military escalation betweeen both conflicting parties, to end the violence, and to provide the necessary protection for diplomats, residents, and Sudanese civilians.

