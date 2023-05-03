Armed men storm Saudi cultural attaché building; kingdom strongly condemns attack

German foreign minister proposes reaching target on renewables at upcoming COP28 in Dubai where the goal 'must be to ring in the end of the fossil fuel age'
An group of armed men stormed the Saudi Cultural Attaché building in Sudan on Tuesday morning, the kingdom's foreign ministry announced in a statement. The office was ransacked, equipment and cameras vandalised, the attaché's property was seized, and systems and servers were even disabled.
Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the storming, according to a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency. It called for the respect of the sanctity of diplomatic missions and the punishment of the perpetrators.
The statement reiterated the Kingdom's previous calls to halt the military escalation betweeen both conflicting parties, to end the violence, and to provide the necessary protection for diplomats, residents, and Sudanese civilians.
ALSO READ:
German foreign minister proposes reaching target on renewables at upcoming COP28 in Dubai where the goal 'must be to ring in the end of the fossil fuel age'
Former prime minister seeks quashing of all political cases against him, saying regular court appearances will endanger his life
Joint operation by US, British, Brazilian and European law enforcement also nets almost a tonne of drugs and 117 firearms
Indian defence minister on official visit to Maldives says the handover of the ships is 'a symbol of our shared commitment towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region'
It's a healthy activity with many benefits, but there are multiple ways to get started
The octogenarian leader made the announcement at the launch of his revised version of the autobiography
New lawsuit filed on Monday claims previous Disney board members failed to give proper notice about their agreements, lacked the authority to make them, and unlawfully delegated governmental authority to a private entity
Twitter founder looks to expand text-focused social media service tht runs on a decentralised framework allowing users to build independent social media experiences