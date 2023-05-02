Sheikh Mohammed directs urgent humanitarian aid to displaced Sudanese citizens

A number of measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors, including new lighting systems, LED screens, and lifeguards manning the shores
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid to the displaced Sudanese citizens affected by the recent conflict in their country.
Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE is always keen to support its brotherly countries. His Highness stressed the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sudan, as well as the cultural and historical ties between both countries.
The aid will be delivered in the form of food and ration parcels through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to the most affected groups of displaced citizens.
Since its establishment, the UAE has been keen to make humanitarian and development assistance an essential part of its foreign relations. The UAE has topped global lists of the largest donors in the field of official development assistance (ODA) in comparison to its national income.
The MBRGI humanitarian, social and development initiatives and entities are primarily devoted to supporting and empowering vulnerable and disadvantaged communities around the world. The foundation’s entities and initiatives also support vital societal sectors and develop practical and innovative solutions to address cultural, knowledge, economic, social, health, environment and humanitarian challenges in the region and the world.
