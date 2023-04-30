UAE: Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

Leaders express pride in recent achievements, especially in the field of space
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, and Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, reviewed the cooperation ties between the two nations along with the latest developments in Sudan.
This came over a phone call Sheikh Mansour held with Al Burhan, wherein the UAE Vice President underscored the Emirates' keenness to support all peaceful political solutions and initiatives aimed at de-escalation and ending the crisis in Sudan, in a way that contributes to strengthening its stability, security and achieves the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.
Sheikh Mansour emphasised the importance of prioritising the voice of wisdom and peaceful dialogue in order to protect Sudan's supreme interests and ensure its security and stability. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation for Sudan facilitating the evacuation of nationals of the UAE and many brotherly and friendly countries of the world.
Al-Burhan, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the UAE's sincere stance toward its brotherly nations in various situations, as well as its great interest in the stability, security, and peace of Sudan, highlighting a shared desire for further cooperation to advance the interests of the two nations.
ALSO READ:
Leaders express pride in recent achievements, especially in the field of space
The vessel sailed non-stop around the world in 236 days
They were airlifted to safety in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon
The humanitarian mission prioritised the evacuation of women, children, elderly and those who are sick
Residents planning holidays with budget in mind, say tour operators
Man had confessed in note that he killed his wife and children before taking his life
Egypt named as best pavilion at this year's award ceremony
The business tycoon is the 22nd richest Indian according to the latest Forbes global billionaires list