UAE: Third evacuation plane from Sudan lands in Abu Dhabi

The Emirates has now evacuated 390 individuals from Port Sudan

The third evacuation plane from conflict-stricken Sudan has landed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, carrying 126 nationals from five countries.

“The UAE continues the process of prioritising the evacuation of the most vulnerable, including the sick, children, elderly and women. This is in line with the UAE's commitments to humanitarian assistance and strengthening global cooperation and solidarity,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) said in a statement shared with Khaleej Times, after confirming the chartered plane touched down at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 5pm.

The UAE, which has now evacuated a total of 390 individuals from Sudan, will host and provide the evacuees (from other countries) with all necessary support and assistance prior to their safe transfer to their respective home countries, Mofaic added.

Initial evacuations

The UAE government has evacuated around 400 individuals from 19 nationalities from Khartoum to the city of Port Sudan. The first batch of evacuees arrived on Saturday, carrying 128 individuals from 16 countries — including the UAE, Bahrain, UK, Iraq, Serbia, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Indonesia, US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen, Tanzania, Ireland and Bangladesh.

A second evacuation plane from Port Sudan carrying 136 evacuees, including UAE citizens, diplomats and nationals from nine other countries, landed the following day.

Fighting continues

Fierce fighting that erupted on April 15 between the forces of government army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is now on its third week, and thousands of Sudanese and other nationals are trying to exit the country daily.

In a previous statement, Mofaic affirmed “the UAE's commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need, highlighting its work with international partners and the global community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people.”

