UAE scam alert: Residents warned against fake call from 'Big Ticket Abu Dhabi' fraudsters

Increasing number of winners disconnect call from show host, thinking it is a prank

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM

Hosts of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw have warned public against falling prey to scammers by disclosing their personal information on social media platforms. Bouchra and Richard, popular hosts of the longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in the GCC, have alerted customers against sharing their ticket details on social media.

"Please beware of scammers. Do not share the picture of your ticket on social media as it has all your personal information and it will make you an easy target for scammers,” Bouchra said.

During the live shows, both the hosts never reveal any personal details of the winners but display only the name and purchase date as they flash the tickets to the cameras.

“If you have any questions or concerns about the winners, always check the Big Ticket social media pages,” she said.

Bouchra reiterated that Big Ticket has got only one social media page each on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/bigticketae), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD).

In the past, Big Ticket had issued an alert, warning customers of a fake social media account, which claimed to be a ‘second account’ of the raffle draw.

How to handle fake calls

Some of the past winners have mentioned receiving fake calls from fraudsters claiming to be Big Ticket representatives. This is also a reason why an increasing number of winners disconnect the call from Richard, thinking it is a prank or a fake one.

Richard pointed out that if anyone receives a phone call saying they have won, they must act carefully. “If someone says you have won a Big Ticket, please go to our website (bigticket.ae) and check. The ticket numbers and details are all included there,” he said.

On a lighter note, Bouchra added that the customer could believe the call if it comes on the evening of the third day of the month and they hear Richard’s voice.

“If it’s on the third of every month and if you hear Richard’s voice, then believe it, that’s your lucky day. And also if I called you during the week. We have our e-draw where we call our winners,” she said while mentioning the weekly electronic draws.

All Big Ticket purchases can be made online through the official website or by visiting the in-store counters at the Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

The general public can also call the Big Ticket helpdesk on 02-2019244 to clear any doubts.

