'I even blocked the number': Indian man who won Dh20 million thought Big Ticket call was a prank

While scores of people have been trying for years to win Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s jackpot, Arun Kumar – the Indian national from the city of Bengaluru, has managed to bag the grand prize in his second attempt. When Richard, the show’s host, dialled him up to break the news of his big win of Dh20 million in the raffle draw, Kumar thought it was a prank call. He hung up the call immediately and blocked the phone number too.
“After receiving the call from Big Ticket, I assumed it was fake, a prank, probably. I disconnected the line and blocked that number. After a while, I received a call from a different number,” Kumar told Khaleej Times after the unexpected windfall in the Big Ticket Series 250 live draw.
Kumar has been purchasing tickets online after hearing about the Big Ticket from his friends. He is in utter disbelief, having won at his second shot as the sole winner of Dh20 million.
“I could not believe that I had won the first prize. I am still in disbelief.” He won the grand prize with ticket number 261031, bought on March 22, which was a free ticket too. “I bought this ticket through the ‘buy two get one free’ option. The ticket I won was the third one.”
Currently, Kumar is admitted to a hospital for his knee surgery and is now bracing to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting a business.
“I have a dream. I will try to achieve the same.”
It was a lucky night for Indian nationals who grabbed eight of the ten cash prizes and a Range Rover ‘Dream Car’ too during the live draw.
Big Ticket’s next draw will offer a grand prize of Dh15 million and nine other cash prizes. It will be held next to the arrivals hall at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on May 3.
Also, those who buy a ticket will be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of four winners of Dh100,000.
Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket’s official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
