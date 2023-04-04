'I even blocked the number': Indian man who won Dh20 million thought Big Ticket call was a prank

He hit the jackpot on his second attempt and now plans to fulfil long-cherished dream of starting a business

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 12:38 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 12:54 PM

While scores of people have been trying for years to win Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s jackpot, Arun Kumar – the Indian national from the city of Bengaluru, has managed to bag the grand prize in his second attempt. When Richard, the show’s host, dialled him up to break the news of his big win of Dh20 million in the raffle draw, Kumar thought it was a prank call. He hung up the call immediately and blocked the phone number too.

“After receiving the call from Big Ticket, I assumed it was fake, a prank, probably. I disconnected the line and blocked that number. After a while, I received a call from a different number,” Kumar told Khaleej Times after the unexpected windfall in the Big Ticket Series 250 live draw.

Kumar has been purchasing tickets online after hearing about the Big Ticket from his friends. He is in utter disbelief, having won at his second shot as the sole winner of Dh20 million.

“I could not believe that I had won the first prize. I am still in disbelief.” He won the grand prize with ticket number 261031, bought on March 22, which was a free ticket too. “I bought this ticket through the ‘buy two get one free’ option. The ticket I won was the third one.”

Currently, Kumar is admitted to a hospital for his knee surgery and is now bracing to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting a business.

“I have a dream. I will try to achieve the same.”

It was a lucky night for Indian nationals who grabbed eight of the ten cash prizes and a Range Rover ‘Dream Car’ too during the live draw.

