UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million, other winner takes home gold coins in Mahzooz draw

The 122nd Mahzooz weekly draw saw the fourth 'guaranteed' winner take home Dh1 million. Indian expat Hameda became a millionaire this week, while Abdulaziz won the Ramadan gold promotion, taking home 200g of gold coins.
The draw also saw 984 participants share over Dh1.4 million in prize money. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week and 24 participants won the second prize of Dh200,000, getting 8,333 each. The third prize of Dh250 each went to 958 other winners.
Participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky entrant will have a chance to win 300g of gold next week.
While the new prizes have been introduced, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm. For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.
