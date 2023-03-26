Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1,000,000 in Mahzooz draw; first winner of gold coins announced

The weekly draw saw 1,063 winners take home Dh1,463,000 in prize money

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM

In its 121st weekly draw, Mahzooz weekly draw crowned the third guaranteed winner of Dh1,000,000, as part of its newly launched prizes and saw 1,063 participants take home Dh1,463,000 in prize money.

While the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 10 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 2, 4, 21, 24, 35, and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh20,000 each. 1,052 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 121st draw awarded Mohammed from Bangladesh, holding the raffle ID number 32284456, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000. Mary Grace, holder of the raffle ID 32359322 became the first winner of 100gms of gold coins in the 121st draw as part of Mahzooz's Ramadan gold promotion featuring multiple gold coin wins every week.

In addition to the already generous weekly prizes on offer, participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky participant will have a chance to win 200gm of gold next week.

While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9.00pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

