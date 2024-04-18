UAE roads today: Which ones are closed, flooded, clear? Here are the latest updates

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 12:19 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM

[Editor's Note: Some updates on these blog have been sourced from the community.]

Rains have stopped in most parts of the country today, April 18 — but many residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the worst downpour the UAE has seen in 75 years.

Life is yet to return to normal: Travellers are still on the edge over the status of their flights. Commuters are constantly checking for updates on bus and Metro operations. Children are attending classes from home while many employees are working remotely.

As the skies clear up and authorities work round the clock to speed up full recovery, residents are now trying to head out — but how safe is it? Which roads are flooded? Which ones are now clear?

With Khaleej Times' team on the ground and help from the community, we bring you the latest updates on road conditions.

Are you out on the roads? Can you see a flooded street in your neighbourhood? Take a photo and help us keep the community updated by e-mailing webteam@khaleejtimes.com. Send the image and key details in this format: Exact time, location (road / street, emirate), road status (clear, flooded, blocked or heavy traffic). Be responsible and share only factual and accurate information.

Here's what we have seen so far:

11.51am: Estiqlal and AbuShagara Streets, Sharjah, flooded and blocked

(Roads leading to Al Wadha are also flooded.)

KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

11am: Al Waha Street, Dubai, open, smooth traffic flow

10.45am: Al Ittihad Road towards Sharjah, closed

KT Photo: Shihab

