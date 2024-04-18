UAE roads today: Which ones are closed, flooded, clear? Here are the latest updates

In the video, the man can be seen scaling the roof of an SUV and smashing its glass roof
[Editor's Note: Some updates on these blog have been sourced from the community.]
Rains have stopped in most parts of the country today, April 18 — but many residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the worst downpour the UAE has seen in 75 years.
Life is yet to return to normal: Travellers are still on the edge over the status of their flights. Commuters are constantly checking for updates on bus and Metro operations. Children are attending classes from home while many employees are working remotely.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As the skies clear up and authorities work round the clock to speed up full recovery, residents are now trying to head out — but how safe is it? Which roads are flooded? Which ones are now clear?
With Khaleej Times' team on the ground and help from the community, we bring you the latest updates on road conditions.
Are you out on the roads? Can you see a flooded street in your neighbourhood? Take a photo and help us keep the community updated by e-mailing webteam@khaleejtimes.com. Send the image and key details in this format: Exact time, location (road / street, emirate), road status (clear, flooded, blocked or heavy traffic). Be responsible and share only factual and accurate information.
Here's what we have seen so far:
11.51am: Estiqlal and AbuShagara Streets, Sharjah, flooded and blocked
(Roads leading to Al Wadha are also flooded.)
11am: Al Waha Street, Dubai, open, smooth traffic flow
10.45am: Al Ittihad Road towards Sharjah, closed
ALSO READ:
In the video, the man can be seen scaling the roof of an SUV and smashing its glass roof
This directive has been issued after taking the current country-wide circumstances into account
The authority added that only jobs that require people to be physically present will be required to come for work
A few pictures that show how the UAE was brought to a standstill by an unprecedented storm
Flooded roads did impact the turn-around time to transport patients to hospitals, but the medical staff was up to the task
Submerged vehicles on streets and parking areas must be retrieved soon before water damages other components, say recovery specialists
The park said that it will be open tomorrow for visitors
As people hastened to salvage their belongings, cars, homes and families and friends, these felines were left unattended