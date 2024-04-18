People walk with their luggage after a rainstorm hit Dubai, causing delays at Dubai International Airport, UAE, April 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM

A total of 884 flights have been cancelled at Dubai International (DXB) over the past two days due to flooding after incessant rains on Tuesday, a Dubai Airports spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

On Thursday morning, the airport resumed partial operations out of Terminal 1 after the operational disruption caused due to flooding.

The world’s busiest international airport is working hard to mitigate the impact of the adverse weather for normal operations within 24 hours.

“Between Tuesday and Wednesday this week, a total of 884 flights have been cancelled, with 46 diverted from DXB. We are collaborating with strategic partners and local authorities to mitigate the impact of this crisis and expedite the recovery of normal operations within the next 24 hours,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dubai Airports urged passengers “Not to come to Terminal 1” unless absolutely necessary and also before confirming their flight status with airlines as re-booking facilities were not available at the airport.

“Due to the unprecedented weather recently experienced in the UAE, flights at DXB continue to face delays or cancellations. Dubai Airports advises passengers against visiting Terminal 1 unless they have received confirmation from their airline regarding their flight departure. Due to crowding, access to Terminal 1 is now strictly limited to passengers with confirmed departures. There are no rebooking facilities available at the terminal, and guests are urged to contact their relevant airline for the latest flight information,” it said in a statement.

Inbound flights resume out of T1

Dubai Airport said on Thursday that Dubai International (DXB) has resumed inbound flights of international airlines operating out of Terminal 1 DXB.

However, it said that flights continue to be delayed and disrupted following the recent unprecedented weather in the UAE.

“Passengers due to depart from T1 DXB should only come to Terminal 1 if they have a confirmed flight booking,” Dubai Airports said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Earlier, Emirates airline also asked passengers departing Dubai to come to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking. It extended the suspension of check-in for passengers departing from DXB to 9 am on Thursday, April 18, due to operational challenges as well as problems faced.

In addition to local airlines Emirates and flydubai, some foreign airlines such as EgyptAir, SriLankan Airlines, and others were also forced to temporarily suspend flights until the situation improved at the flooded runway.

The UAE recorded its heaviest rain in 75 years on Tuesday, flooding across many residential districts of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and others. As a result, the government has encouraged private sector entities to allow their employees to work from home. Residents were unable to go out in their vehicles also because submerged roads.

